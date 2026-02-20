Comparing OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) & Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN)

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) and Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Smith & Nephew SNATS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $185.83 million 1.07 -$19.50 million ($0.80) -3.47 Smith & Nephew SNATS $5.81 billion 2.65 $412.00 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Smith & Nephew SNATS has higher revenue and earnings than OraSure Technologies.

93.5% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Smith & Nephew SNATS shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Smith & Nephew SNATS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Nephew SNATS has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Smith & Nephew SNATS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies -47.92% -13.61% -11.68% Smith & Nephew SNATS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OraSure Technologies and Smith & Nephew SNATS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 1 2 0 0 1.67 Smith & Nephew SNATS 0 5 0 1 2.33

OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.11%. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a consensus price target of $35.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.28%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Smith & Nephew SNATS.

Summary

Smith & Nephew SNATS beats OraSure Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands for collecting genetic material from human saliva; Colli-Pee collection devices for the volumetric collection of void urine samples; and microbiome laboratory testing and analytical services. In addition, the company provides microbiome products, such as OMNIgene GUT for self-collecting microbial DNA from feces or stool samples for gut microbiome profiling; OMNIgene GUT DNA and RNA collection devices; and OMNIgene GUT Dx collection device for collection of human fecal samples and the stabilization of DNA from the bacterial community. Additionally, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, disease risk management, diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, nutrition, companion animal, and environmental markets. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT. The Advanced Wound Management segment includes advanced wound care, advanced wound bioactives, and advanced wound devices businesses. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

