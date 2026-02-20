CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Insider Susan Garcia Sells 3,743 Shares

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) insider Susan Garcia sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $11,491.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,907.59. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CS Disco Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of LAW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.38. 215,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,908. The company has a market cap of $211.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. CS Disco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $9.11.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAW. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 73.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in CS Disco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 5.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LAW. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAW

About CS Disco

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc is a provider of cloud-native, artificial intelligence-driven legal applications designed to streamline e-discovery, document review and compliance processes for law firms and corporate legal departments. The Austin, Texas–based company offers a unified platform that automates labor-intensive tasks using machine learning and predictive analytics, enabling legal professionals to process, search and review large volumes of data with greater speed and accuracy.

At the core of CS Disco’s product suite is its flagship e-discovery application, which supports early case assessment, data processing, review analytics and production workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.