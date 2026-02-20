WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI) Announces $0.05 Interim Dividend

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 329.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

WAM Microcap Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $425.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02.

Get WAM Microcap alerts:

WAM Microcap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

WAM Microcap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of micro-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than $300 million. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up approach focusing on factors such as free cash flow, return on equity, quality of the potential investee company, management, earnings growth potential, valuation, and industry position to make its investments.

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Microcap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Microcap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.