WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI) Announces $0.05 Interim Dividend

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 329.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.
WAM Microcap Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $425.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02.
WAM Microcap Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WAM Microcap
- Congress Is Building a System to Control How You Spend Your Money
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Fewer Than 1% of Americans Own This Undervalued Asset — Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Microcap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Microcap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.