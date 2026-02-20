MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

MediciNova Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 12,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,418. The company has a market cap of $75.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of MediciNova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediciNova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel small-molecule therapeutics for neurodegenerative, inflammatory, fibrotic and oncological diseases. Founded in the late 1990s, the company advances its proprietary compounds through clinical trials and strategic partnerships, with a goal of addressing areas of high unmet medical need. MediciNova is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains a presence in Tokyo to support collaborations and regulatory interactions in Asian markets.

The company’s leading clinical asset, MN-166 (ibudilast), is an anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent originally approved in Japan for asthma and post-stroke dizziness.

