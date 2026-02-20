Pepper Money Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:PPM)

Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 331.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.
Pepper Money Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $646.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18.
About Pepper Money
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pepper Money
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Fewer Than 1% of Americans Own This Undervalued Asset — Should You?
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Receive News & Ratings for Pepper Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pepper Money and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.