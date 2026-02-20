Pepper Money Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:PPM)

Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 331.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $646.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Pepper Money Limited operates as a non-bank lender in the mortgage and asset finance markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Mortgages, Asset Finance, and Loan and Other Servicing. The Mortgages segment engages in the financing of residential home loans and small balance commercial real estate loans. The Asset Finance segment finances a range of asset types, such consumer, commercial, and novated leasing. The Loan and Other Servicing segment provides independent loan servicing, including residential home loans and personal loans.

