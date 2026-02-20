SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.04.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. 4,212,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,614. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.66. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 34.23%.The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 79,461 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $846,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: revenue surged ~70.9%, EPS narrowly beat estimates, shipments and cash flow improved — a clear fundamental catalyst supporting the move higher. Zacks Q4 Earnings

Q4 results beat expectations: revenue surged ~70.9%, EPS narrowly beat estimates, shipments and cash flow improved — a clear fundamental catalyst supporting the move higher. Positive Sentiment: Management laid out 2026 margin-expansion targets, a global rollout for its Nexis product line and progress on AI/data-center power strategy — these operational initiatives provide a multi-quarter growth/margin narrative. Seeking Alpha: Strategy

Management laid out 2026 margin-expansion targets, a global rollout for its Nexis product line and progress on AI/data-center power strategy — these operational initiatives provide a multi-quarter growth/margin narrative. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $43 and kept a Buy rating, signaling buy-side analyst conviction that upside remains from current levels.

TD Cowen raised its price target to $43 and kept a Buy rating, signaling buy-side analyst conviction that upside remains from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley bumped its price target to $40 but kept an Equal Weight rating — supportive for valuation but not a conviction change. MarketScreener

Morgan Stanley bumped its price target to $40 but kept an Equal Weight rating — supportive for valuation but not a conviction change. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman raised its target to $36 but retained a Neutral view, and Barclays reaffirmed a Hold — several analysts are cautious despite improved fundamentals. TickerReport / Benzinga Globe & Mail

Goldman raised its target to $36 but retained a Neutral view, and Barclays reaffirmed a Hold — several analysts are cautious despite improved fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Options volume is unusually high, indicating elevated short-term speculative or hedging activity that can amplify intraday moves. American Banking News

Options volume is unusually high, indicating elevated short-term speculative or hedging activity that can amplify intraday moves. Negative Sentiment: RBC lowered its price target to $32 (Sector Perform), signaling downside risk from valuation or near-term execution concerns. Benzinga

RBC lowered its price target to $32 (Sector Perform), signaling downside risk from valuation or near-term execution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction earlier showed a pullback as some investors argued the strong earnings were already priced in (a prior ~5.5% dip), highlighting the risk of short-term profit-taking. InsiderMonkey

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

