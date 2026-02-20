Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) Announces $0.17 Interim Dividend

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 148.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 11.09.

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy. Australian United Investment Company Limited was founded in 1953 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

