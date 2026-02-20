FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 285.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.
FSA Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $111.64 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 868.01.
FSA Group Company Profile
