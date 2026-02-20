FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 285.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $111.64 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 868.01.

FSA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt solutions and direct lending services to individuals and businesses in Australia. The company operates in Services and Lending segments. The Services segment offers informal arrangements, debt agreement, personal insolvency agreement, and bankruptcy services. The Lending segment provides home loans and personal loans to clients to purchase a property and motor vehicle, as well as consolidate their debt. This segment offers asset finance to small and medium enterprises to purchase a vehicle and business critical equipment.

