uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $22.99. 91,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,889,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Positive Sentiment: Technical strength: uniQure has cleared an 80-plus relative strength benchmark, a bullish technical signal that can attract momentum traders and institutional interest. UniQure meets 80-plus relative strength rating benchmark

Upcoming catalyst: uniQure is scheduled to release earnings on Thursday; results and guidance could swing sentiment and provide fresh information that either amplifies or eases current volatility. Negative Sentiment: Material legal risk: multiple law firms have filed or announced securities fraud class actions and are soliciting lead plaintiffs related to uniQure share purchases between Sept. 24, 2025 and Oct. 31, 2025; the concentrated wave of filings and firm reminders raises the probability of prolonged litigation, potential settlements or damages, and higher legal and reputational costs. Representative filings/alerts include Kessler Topaz’s complaint and numerous firm notices from Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, DJS, Schall, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Portnoy, The Gross Law Firm, ClaimsFiler and others — many citing an April 13, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. These developments are the primary driver of today’s downward pressure on QURE. Kessler Topaz files securities fraud class action vs. uniQure Faruqi & Faruqi reminder re: uniQure class action

QURE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on uniQure from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26.

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 25,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $630,592.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $796,260.04. This represents a 44.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $174,319.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,575.92. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of uniQure by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

