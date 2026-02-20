Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $81.96, but opened at $77.7380. Eurofins Scient shares last traded at $77.7380, with a volume of 37 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERFSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Eurofins Scient to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eurofins Scient Stock Down 2.4%

About Eurofins Scient

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

