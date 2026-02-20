Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $125.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.66% from the company’s current price.

VC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 target price on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.15.

Shares of VC stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.14. 312,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,834. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.08 and a 200 day moving average of $108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Visteon has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $129.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.25 million. Visteon had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Visteon’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,380.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 69,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,316,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Visteon by 11.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 146.1% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 34,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 117.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

