Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.53

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 202.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Lovisa Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Lovisa Company Profile

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It designs, develops, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name. It operated its stores in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, Poland, Italy, Hungary, Romania, Canada, Mexico, Spain, South America, and the Middle East.

