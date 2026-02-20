Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.53

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 202.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.
Lovisa Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Lovisa Company Profile
