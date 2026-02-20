Mitchell Services Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:MSV)

Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 690.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.
Mitchell Services Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96.
Mitchell Services Company Profile
