Mitchell Services Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:MSV)

Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 690.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.

Mitchell Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96.

Get Mitchell Services alerts:

Mitchell Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mitchell Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and mine site drilling services to the exploration, mining, and energy industries in Australia. The company's drilling services include greenfield exploration, project feasibility, mine site exploration and resource definition, development, and production. It also provides coal exploration, mineral exploration, mine services, underground coal drilling, and drill and blast services. The company was formerly known as Drill Torque Limited and changed its name to Mitchell Services Limited in December 2013.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchell Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchell Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.