Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI Germany ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 6,023 put options on the company. This is an increase of 208% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,953 put options.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. 135,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,190. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $44.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 71,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,294 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 144.7% during the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 273,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 161,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth $2,159,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Germany equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.