WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Announces Earnings Results

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. WillScot had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $565.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from WillScot’s conference call:

Early commercial momentum — modular pending orders are up 17% year‑over‑year , enterprise account revenue grew ~7% for 2025 (10% in Q4 ex one seasonal customer), and sales staffing is up 13% YoY, which management says could drive a revenue inflection if sustained.

Strong cash generation and capital returns — Q4 revenue $566M and Adjusted EBITDA $250M (44.2%) Conservative 2026 outlook — management guided to ~ $2.175B revenue and $900M adjusted EBITDA , explicitly not assuming a turnaround and citing an approximate $50M headwind in the traditional storage business. Network optimization costs and charges — board approved plan to exit ~25% leased acreage targeting $25–30M annual real‑estate savings, but the company recorded a $302M non‑cash restructuring charge and expects ~ $60M of cash implementation costs (≈$35M in 2026). Targeted growth investments & attractive end markets — 2026 Net CapEx guide ~$275M focused on higher‑value modular products, FLEX/complexes and VAPS (25% of CapEx), while management sees meaningful demand in data centers (contractual revenue for that subvertical could rise ~50% in 2026) and cold storage orders up ~105% YoY.



WillScot Stock Performance

Shares of WSC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. WillScot has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

WillScot Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WillScot from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,522,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,988,000 after buying an additional 4,250,951 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,730,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,350 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in WillScot by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,267,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,900 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,159,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting WillScot

Here are the key news stories impacting WillScot this week:

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

Featured Stories

