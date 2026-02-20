Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $13.25. Monotaro shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 1,516 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Monotaro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monotaro
Monotaro Trading Up 1.3%
Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $600.38 million during the quarter. Monotaro had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monotaro will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
Monotaro Company Profile
Monotaro Co, Ltd., trading on the OTC Market under the symbol MONOY, is a Japan-based e-commerce platform specializing in maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies. Founded in 2000 as a subsidiary of IT Holdings Co, the company offers a broad assortment of industrial products including tools, safety gear, fasteners, electrical components and work-site consumables tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises, contractors and facility managers.
Through its online marketplaces in Japan and a regional subsidiary in Singapore, Monotaro provides access to several million stock-keeping units (SKUs), supported by streamlined procurement processes, competitive pricing and logistics capabilities designed to deliver same- or next-day shipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Monotaro
- From Quiet Compounder to 2026 Breakout? BSEM
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
Receive News & Ratings for Monotaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.