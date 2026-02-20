Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $13.25. Monotaro shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 1,516 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Monotaro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Monotaro Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $600.38 million during the quarter. Monotaro had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monotaro will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Monotaro Company Profile

Monotaro Co, Ltd., trading on the OTC Market under the symbol MONOY, is a Japan-based e-commerce platform specializing in maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies. Founded in 2000 as a subsidiary of IT Holdings Co, the company offers a broad assortment of industrial products including tools, safety gear, fasteners, electrical components and work-site consumables tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises, contractors and facility managers.

Through its online marketplaces in Japan and a regional subsidiary in Singapore, Monotaro provides access to several million stock-keeping units (SKUs), supported by streamlined procurement processes, competitive pricing and logistics capabilities designed to deliver same- or next-day shipment.

Further Reading

