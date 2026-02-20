Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.21. Nidec shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 242 shares trading hands.

Separately, Macquarie Infrastructure cut shares of Nidec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nidec Stock Down 7.0%

The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

