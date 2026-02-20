Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.41, but opened at $18.64. Chemours shares last traded at $17.8610, with a volume of 894,853 shares traded.
Key Stories Impacting Chemours
Here are the key news stories impacting Chemours this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Chemours reported quarterly EPS that topped some consensus models (reported $0.05 vs. several estimates near breakeven), which can be viewed as a modest beat on the headline EPS metric and may limit downside if trends stabilize. Chemours (CC) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: a notable uptick in call buying suggests some investors are positioning for a rebound or volatility-driven opportunity (short-term bullish speculative interest). (Options flow reported 6,344 calls, ~65% above typical volume.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Company released full earnings materials and an earnings-call transcript — investors should review management commentary for specifics on demand trends, cost actions, and the drivers behind APM weakness. Chemours (CC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: FY-2026 revenue guidance was issued roughly in line with consensus (~$6.0–6.1B), but EPS guidance was unclear in the initial release — revenue guidance in-line can be neutral-to-slightly supportive, while missing EPS clarity leaves investors uncertain about margins and profitability.
- Negative Sentiment: APM weakness cited as a key driver of the sell-off: Seeking Alpha and other outlets highlighted pronounced softness in Advanced Performance Materials, which hit a segment critical to margins and growth expectations. Chemours slides 11% on Q4 weakness in advanced performance materials
- Negative Sentiment: Media coverage (Barron’s) emphasized that stronger demand in data-center cooling wasn’t enough to offset weakness elsewhere; reported EPS was cited as below some Street models, intensifying negative sentiment. Chemours Stock Tumbles After Earnings. Data-Center Cooling Couldn’t Save the Quarter.
- Negative Sentiment: Third‑party summaries (QuiverQuant) reported a revenue miss, sharp gross‑profit decline, a swing to operating and net losses, and negative operating cash flow — if confirmed, those items explain the large selloff because they point to margin compression and cash generation issues. Chemours Company (CC) Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Official press release confirms modest revenue decline year-over-year and negative net margin, reinforcing concerns about profitability and near-term recovery. The Chemours Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chemours from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.
Chemours Stock Down 19.4%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66.
Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 35.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chemours Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.77%.
Institutional Trading of Chemours
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chemours by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Chemours by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Chemours by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chemours
Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.
Chemours’ principal business activities are organized into three core segments.
