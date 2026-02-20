Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Spark New Zealand Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.78. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 907 shares trading hands.

Spark New Zealand Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS: SPKKY) is a leading telecommunications and digital services provider based in New Zealand. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including mobile voice and data plans, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital connectivity solutions. Spark’s portfolio also extends to cloud computing, managed IT services, cybersecurity, and software development, catering to both consumer and enterprise markets.

Originally established as Telecom New Zealand in 1987, the company underwent a major rebrand in 2014 to become Spark New Zealand, reflecting its strategic shift toward digital innovation and customer-centric services.

