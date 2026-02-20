Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.11, but opened at $46.70. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 478 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Up 5.5%

The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.40. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KWHIY) is a diversified Japanese conglomerate with core operations in shipbuilding, rolling stock, industrial machinery, aerospace and energy systems. The company traces its roots to 1896 when founder Shozo Kawasaki established a shipyard in Kobe, Japan. Today, the firm is headquartered in Kobe and Tokyo and is recognized as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy equipment and engineering solutions.

In its marine division, Kawasaki Heavy Industries designs and constructs a broad range of vessels including LNG carriers, container ships and offshore support platforms.

