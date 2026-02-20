Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO Matthew Buckhalter Sells 13,512 Shares of Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Buckhalter sold 13,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $97,421.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 529,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,842.03. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Buckhalter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

On Wednesday, February 18th, Matthew Buckhalter sold 13,167 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $97,172.46.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Matthew Buckhalter sold 9,351 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $71,535.15.

On Friday, January 2nd, Matthew Buckhalter sold 18,340 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $143,969.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Matthew Buckhalter sold 17,289 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $141,424.02.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Matthew Buckhalter sold 17,448 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $145,865.28.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Aveanna Healthcare stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. 182,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,020. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Key Stories Impacting Aveanna Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $43,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $62,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Aveanna Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insiders still retain meaningful stakes — despite the sales, CEO Jeff Shaner, CFO Matthew Buckhalter and other insiders continue to hold multi‑million‑dollar positions, which may signal ongoing alignment with shareholders. SEC Filing

Insiders still retain meaningful stakes — despite the sales, CEO Jeff Shaner, CFO Matthew Buckhalter and other insiders continue to hold multi‑million‑dollar positions, which may signal ongoing alignment with shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data shows zero shares (likely a data/reporting anomaly), so there’s no clear short‑selling pressure indicated by that statistic. Short Interest

Reported short interest data shows zero shares (likely a data/reporting anomaly), so there’s no clear short‑selling pressure indicated by that statistic. Neutral Sentiment: Today’s trading volume was well below the recent average, which can amplify price moves when large block trades or news hit the tape. (Context from recent price/volume data.)

Today’s trading volume was well below the recent average, which can amplify price moves when large block trades or news hit the tape. (Context from recent price/volume data.) Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling across Feb. 17–19: CEO Jeff Shaner sold roughly 461,900 shares across the three days (totaling about $3.4M), other executives including an additional director and senior officers sold substantial blocks, and cumulative insider disposals during the period totalled in the high hundreds of thousands of shares — a clear negative catalyst that likely pushed the stock down. See CEO filings. CEO Sales SEC Filing

Large, concentrated insider selling across Feb. 17–19: CEO Jeff Shaner sold roughly 461,900 shares across the three days (totaling about $3.4M), other executives including an additional director and senior officers sold substantial blocks, and cumulative insider disposals during the period totalled in the high hundreds of thousands of shares — a clear negative catalyst that likely pushed the stock down. See CEO filings. Negative Sentiment: Multiple additional executive/director sales (CFO, CAO, and other insiders sold across the same dates), including material dispositions by Edwin C. Reisz and Patrick A. Cunningham, reinforcing a market interpretation that insiders are taking profits or reducing exposure at current levels. Example filings here. Other Insider Filings

Multiple additional executive/director sales (CFO, CAO, and other insiders sold across the same dates), including material dispositions by Edwin C. Reisz and Patrick A. Cunningham, reinforcing a market interpretation that insiders are taking profits or reducing exposure at current levels. Example filings here. Negative Sentiment: Coverage/analysis noting the drop: independent commentary flagged the same insider selling as the primary reason for a recent ~5.7% pullback, reinforcing market attention on the sales. AAII Article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVAH

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.