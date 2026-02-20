WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

WillScot has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WillScot to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

WillScot Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of WillScot stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. 1,250,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,770. WillScot has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40.

About WillScot

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $565.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.34 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 9.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

