Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) CTO Neil Boehm Sells 11,248 Shares of Stock

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) CTO Neil Boehm sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $279,175.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 58,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,163.82. This represents a 16.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gentex Stock Down 0.6%

Gentex stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. Gentex Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $644.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Gentex had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price target on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Gentex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Gentex in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 2,420.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of automotive and aerospace products. The company’s primary business centers on automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and camera-based driver monitoring technologies. In the automotive sector, Gentex supplies exterior and interior mirrors with integrated electronics, connectivity features, and safety capabilities to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

