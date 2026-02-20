First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

First Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

First Capital stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918. First Capital has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $176.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 25.06%.The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in First Capital by 2,200.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 3,288.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Capital by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in First Capital by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Capital by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FCAP, the firm specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. External management is provided by First Capital Asset Management, LLC, leveraging senior credit expertise to structure tailored financing that supports growth initiatives, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company’s investment portfolio comprises senior secured loans, second-lien and subordinated debt, as well as equity co-investments.

