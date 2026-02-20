Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Insider Patrick Cunningham Sells 18,436 Shares

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Cunningham sold 18,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $132,923.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 337,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,213.55. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ AVAH traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.26. 182,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 224,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 156,947 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,356,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 323,656 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth $15,743,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $167,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Aveanna Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insiders still retain meaningful stakes — despite the sales, CEO Jeff Shaner, CFO Matthew Buckhalter and other insiders continue to hold multi‑million‑dollar positions, which may signal ongoing alignment with shareholders. SEC Filing

Insiders still retain meaningful stakes — despite the sales, CEO Jeff Shaner, CFO Matthew Buckhalter and other insiders continue to hold multi‑million‑dollar positions, which may signal ongoing alignment with shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data shows zero shares (likely a data/reporting anomaly), so there’s no clear short‑selling pressure indicated by that statistic. Short Interest

Reported short interest data shows zero shares (likely a data/reporting anomaly), so there’s no clear short‑selling pressure indicated by that statistic. Neutral Sentiment: Today’s trading volume was well below the recent average, which can amplify price moves when large block trades or news hit the tape. (Context from recent price/volume data.)

Today’s trading volume was well below the recent average, which can amplify price moves when large block trades or news hit the tape. (Context from recent price/volume data.) Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling across Feb. 17–19: CEO Jeff Shaner sold roughly 461,900 shares across the three days (totaling about $3.4M), other executives including an additional director and senior officers sold substantial blocks, and cumulative insider disposals during the period totalled in the high hundreds of thousands of shares — a clear negative catalyst that likely pushed the stock down. See CEO filings. CEO Sales SEC Filing

Large, concentrated insider selling across Feb. 17–19: CEO Jeff Shaner sold roughly 461,900 shares across the three days (totaling about $3.4M), other executives including an additional director and senior officers sold substantial blocks, and cumulative insider disposals during the period totalled in the high hundreds of thousands of shares — a clear negative catalyst that likely pushed the stock down. See CEO filings. Negative Sentiment: Multiple additional executive/director sales (CFO, CAO, and other insiders sold across the same dates), including material dispositions by Edwin C. Reisz and Patrick A. Cunningham, reinforcing a market interpretation that insiders are taking profits or reducing exposure at current levels. Example filings here. Other Insider Filings

Multiple additional executive/director sales (CFO, CAO, and other insiders sold across the same dates), including material dispositions by Edwin C. Reisz and Patrick A. Cunningham, reinforcing a market interpretation that insiders are taking profits or reducing exposure at current levels. Example filings here. Negative Sentiment: Coverage/analysis noting the drop: independent commentary flagged the same insider selling as the primary reason for a recent ~5.7% pullback, reinforcing market attention on the sales. AAII Article

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

