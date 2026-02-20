Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells $70,964.01 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $70,964.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 209,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,983.92. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 5,763 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $97,567.59.

Shares of BRZE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,387,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,416. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.07. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 16.85%.The firm had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Battery Management disclosed a roughly $25 million purchase of BRZE shares (an increase of 839,864 shares), which materially boosted the fund’s quarter‑end position and provides a clear institutional demand signal. Fund Discloses $25 Million Braze Stock Investment Amid 60% Share Plunge

Battery Management disclosed a roughly $25 million purchase of BRZE shares (an increase of 839,864 shares), which materially boosted the fund’s quarter‑end position and provides a clear institutional demand signal. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest figures show “0 shares” and NaN changes for mid-February with a 0.0 days‑to‑cover — this appears to be a data or reporting anomaly rather than a meaningful change in market positioning. Monitor filings or exchange data for a corrected readout before treating this as directional.

Reported short-interest figures show “0 shares” and NaN changes for mid-February with a 0.0 days‑to‑cover — this appears to be a data or reporting anomaly rather than a meaningful change in market positioning. Monitor filings or exchange data for a corrected readout before treating this as directional. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold stock over Feb 18–19, representing a visible amount of insider supply (roughly 60,676 shares sold for aggregate proceeds ~ $1.03M): CEO William Magnuson (26,413 shares), CTO Jonathan Hyman (7,391), General Counsel Susan Wiseman (9,930 across two trades), Astha Malik (14,049), and CAO Pankaj Malik (2,893). Large or clustered insider sales can be interpreted negatively by the market even when they may be for diversification or tax reasons. Relevant SEC filings: CEO CEO Form 4 , CTO CTO Form 4 , GC/other insiders GC Form 4 , Astha Malik Form 4 , CAO CAO Form 4

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on Braze in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Braze by 592.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,105,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,181,000 after buying an additional 1,801,019 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,404,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Braze by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,087 shares in the last quarter. Battery Management CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Braze by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,429,000 after acquiring an additional 951,674 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

