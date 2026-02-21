Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $10.85. Edenred shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 3,999 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Edenred from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

Edenred is a global leader in prepaid corporate services, offering a suite of digital and paper-based solutions designed to enhance employee benefits, streamline expense management and support corporate fleets. The company originated in 1962 as part of the Accor group and was listed as an independent entity on Euronext Paris in 2010. Today, Edenred operates under the Ticket Restaurant® brand, which remains a flagship offering for meal voucher programs, alongside a host of other employee engagement and incentive tools.

The company’s core products and services include employee benefits such as meal vouchers, food allowances and leisure gift certificates, as well as incentive and rewards programs that help organizations motivate and recognize their workforce.

