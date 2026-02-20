Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.22 and last traded at C$9.20, with a volume of 74272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gran Tierra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.57. The firm has a market cap of C$325.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.09.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas. Gran Tierra holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Colombia and prospective properties in Ecuador. The company has a strategy that focuses on establishing a portfolio of producing properties, plus production enhancement and exploration opportunities to provide a base for future growth.

