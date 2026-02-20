Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Stock Price Down 12.1% – Should You Sell?

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.25.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Ono Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.29%.The firm had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.58 million.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., founded in 1717 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is a research‐based pharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development and marketing of innovative therapies. With origins as a traditional pharmacy, Ono has grown into a global biopharmaceutical entity focused on delivering new treatment options across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and antiviral diseases. The company conducts comprehensive research programs spanning early drug discovery through to clinical development.

One of Ono’s most recognized products is the immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, marketed in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb under the trade name Opdivo.

