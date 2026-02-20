Trifast (LON:TRI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.80 and last traded at GBX 87, with a volume of 259827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 price target on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 price target on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 135.

The company has a market cap of £117.43 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 1.09 EPS for the quarter. Trifast had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trifast plc will post 5.8002937 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Iain Percival acquired 123,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 per share, for a total transaction of £99,005.60. Also, insider Nicholas Mills bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 per share, with a total value of £14,000. Insiders own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

In 2023, TR celebrated 50 years of business with a proud heritage of serving customers with engineered fastening supply chain solutions; Our skills lie in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality engineered fastenings and Category ‘C’ components principally for major global assembly industries.

As an international business we can provide customer support from across key regions in the UK & Ireland, Asia, Europe, and North America. In addition to our service locations, we operate manufacturing facilities focused on high volume cold forged fasteners and special parts.

