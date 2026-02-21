Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.72 and last traded at $48.7250, with a volume of 61931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The stock has a market cap of $969.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 16.23%.The business had revenue of $92.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.52 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 909.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 539,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,218,000 after buying an additional 486,331 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 726,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,097,000 after buying an additional 113,594 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Nuveen LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 721.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 104,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 91,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 132,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 68,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is a provider of wireless vehicle tracking and stolen vehicle recovery services. The company leverages a combination of cellular and global positioning system (GPS) technologies to offer real-time monitoring and location-based solutions for private vehicle owners, fleet operators and insurance companies. Its core offerings include subscription-based tracking devices, centralized control centers and software platforms that enable clients to detect unauthorized vehicle use, dispatch recovery teams and manage fleet logistics.

Founded in 1994 in Israel, Ituran pioneered the use of wireless communications for security and telematics applications.

