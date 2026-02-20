Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $20.02. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $20.1350, with a volume of 15,031 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $39,565.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,460.43. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $88,838.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 167,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,084.10. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,378 shares of company stock worth $343,249. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1,728.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1,556.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 40.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is an American ultra-low-cost carrier providing a blend of scheduled and charter passenger services. The carrier focuses on leisure markets, offering nonstop flights to sun and ski destinations across the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. In addition to its scheduled network, Sun Country operates charter services for sports teams, corporate groups and tour operators, as well as seasonal cargo charters that support e-commerce peak periods.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sun Country has navigated multiple ownership and restructuring phases.

