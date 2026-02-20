Lev Mizikovsky Purchases 285,000 Shares of Tamawood (ASX:TWD) Stock

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD – Get Free Report) insider Lev Mizikovsky acquired 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.85 per share, with a total value of A$812,535.00.
Tamawood Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $112.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.93.
Tamawood Company Profile
