Lev Mizikovsky Purchases 285,000 Shares of Tamawood (ASX:TWD) Stock

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD – Get Free Report) insider Lev Mizikovsky acquired 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.85 per share, with a total value of A$812,535.00.

The firm has a market cap of $112.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. It is also involved in franchising and licensing operations, as well as sale of renewable energy certificates. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Rocklea, Australia.

