Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.49, but opened at $49.90. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $49.73, with a volume of 213,406 shares.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis Cho sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $249,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,349.33. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,946.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 869,312 shares in the company, valued at $40,492,552.96. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 36,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 70.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 562.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

