Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.9324, but opened at $0.8940. Hong Kong & China Gas shares last traded at $0.8940, with a volume of 2,730 shares changing hands.

Hong Kong & China Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Institutional Trading of Hong Kong & China Gas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Hong Kong & China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, commonly known as Towngas, is a long-established utility and energy services company founded in 1862. It is principally engaged in the production, distribution and sale of town gas and related energy products, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers. Towngas operates through an integrated model that covers gas production facilities, transmission and distribution networks, customer metering and billing, and after-sales services.

Core products and services include piped town gas for household and commercial use, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, gas appliances and fittings, and engineering, installation and maintenance services.

