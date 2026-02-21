Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Shares Up 7.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) were up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.7760 and last traded at $16.7760. Approximately 15,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 24,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

NOPMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Neo Performance Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

Neo Performance Materials Inc is a global supplier of advanced materials, specializing in the production and processing of rare earth and rare metal–based functional materials. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company serves diverse high-tech markets by developing proprietary compounds and alloys that deliver key performance attributes in demanding applications. Its product portfolio includes magnetic powders, rare earth oxides and metals, phosphors, metal alloys, precious metal chemical compounds, and performance catalysts.

Neo Performance Materials operates through distinct business segments focused on Rare Earth & Magnetic Solutions, Advanced Industrial Materials, and Precious Metals & Chemicals.

