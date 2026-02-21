Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,228,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 577% from the average daily volume of 181,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$14.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.29.
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
