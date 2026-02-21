Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.6620, with a volume of 41636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Stock Up 0.4%
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $652.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.73.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th.
Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Company Profile
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
