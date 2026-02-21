Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.6620, with a volume of 41636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $652.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNDL. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 206,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 173,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.