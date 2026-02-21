Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.43 and last traded at $81.26, with a volume of 2889514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.17.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,091,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,025,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,371,000 after acquiring an additional 354,349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,115,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,991,000 after buying an additional 300,177 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 184.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,042,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,924,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,501,000 after purchasing an additional 228,689 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.