Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $18.20. Sumitomo Chemcl shares last traded at $18.1950, with a volume of 1,774 shares trading hands.

Sumitomo Chemcl Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Sumitomo Chemcl alerts:

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemcl had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 4.01%.The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter.

About Sumitomo Chemcl

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. is a diversified chemical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1913 as part of the historic Sumitomo Group, the company has grown into a global industry leader, operating across multiple chemical and material science industries. It is listed in Japan’s premier equity markets and is available to U.S. investors via its American depositary receipts trading under the ticker SOMMY on the OTCMKTS exchange.

The company’s operations are organized into several core business segments, including petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT‐related chemicals, living materials, and health & crop sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemcl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemcl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.