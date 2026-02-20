Biglari (NYSE:BH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 195,304 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 83,887 shares.The stock last traded at $388.82 and had previously closed at $399.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th.

Get Biglari alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BH

Biglari Stock Down 2.2%

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $390.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $890.09 million, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 3,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $463.34 per share, with a total value of $1,599,449.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,335,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,889,261.42. This represents a 0.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 13,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,068 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biglari

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Biglari by 608.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Biglari by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Biglari by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biglari during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Biglari during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biglari

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak ‘n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.