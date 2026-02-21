Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$29.93 and last traded at C$29.83, with a volume of 112735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPZ. Scotiabank upgraded Topaz Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 362.16%.

Topaz Energy Corp is a royalty and energy infrastructure company focused on generating free cash flow growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with Canada’s natural gas producers, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies, while maintaining its commitment to environmental, social and governance practices. It generates revenue from the Royalty Assets, which generate the company’s Royalty Production Revenue; and the Infrastructure Assets, which generate the company’s Processing Revenue and Other Income.

