TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90 and last traded at GBX 87.80, with a volume of 2086566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.40.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.39. The company has a market cap of £303.65 million and a P/E ratio of 9.05.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 9.70 EPS for the quarter.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.

