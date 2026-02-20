First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$20.96 and last traded at C$20.96, with a volume of 147935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$21.75 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.42.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.34.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$185.38 million for the quarter. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.2480836 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital owns and operates, acquires, and develops open-air grocery-anchored shopping centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

