Insider Selling: CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Insider Sells 1,892 Shares of Stock

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) insider Gary Merrill sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $172,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,396.24. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Gary Merrill sold 2,593 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $234,096.04.

CommVault Systems Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CVLT traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,047. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $200.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $313.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $299.07 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on CommVault Systems from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $144.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $186.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.58.

Institutional Trading of CommVault Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 7,231.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 205,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,023,000 after acquiring an additional 202,848 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 281,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 142,481 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault’s platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

