EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 64000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

EnGold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

EnGold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnGold Mines Ltd. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 25,750 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GWR Resources Inc and changed its name to EnGold Mines Ltd. in May 2016. EnGold Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnGold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnGold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.