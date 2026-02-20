Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.26, but opened at $24.71. Radware shares last traded at $25.1260, with a volume of 6,935 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on Radware in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Radware Trading Down 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Radware had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 6.71%.The company had revenue of $80.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Radware’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Radware

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 3,178.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its position in Radware by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Radware by 200.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. provides cybersecurity and application delivery solutions designed to ensure the availability, performance and security of mission‐critical applications. Its product portfolio includes on‐premises and cloud‐based offerings such as Alteon application delivery controllers, DefensePro network behavior analysis for DDoS mitigation and AppWall web application firewall. The company’s platforms use real‐time behavioral analysis, machine learning and automation to protect against distributed denial‐of‐service attacks, application layer threats and network intrusions.

Founded in 1997, Radware is co-headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a principal U.S.

