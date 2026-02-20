Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CGEMY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cap Gemini in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cap Gemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cap Gemini to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Cap Gemini stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,513. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. Cap Gemini has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS: CGEMY), commonly known as Capgemini, is a global professional services and consulting firm that provides technology-led business transformation services. The company’s core activities include management and IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services. Capgemini delivers solutions across the digital value chain, combining strategy, design, engineering and operations to help clients modernize legacy systems, implement cloud platforms, deploy data and AI capabilities, and secure IT environments.

Founded in 1967 by Serge Kampf and headquartered in Paris, Capgemini has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic footprint.

