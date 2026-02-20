Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Cut to $345.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $380.00 to $345.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PODD. Evercore set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Insulet from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.57.

PODD stock traded down $8.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.83. The stock had a trading volume of 542,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,786. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Insulet has a 52-week low of $230.05 and a 52-week high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.31 million. Insulet had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

