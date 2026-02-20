Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The investment trust reported GBX 12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Strategic Equity Capital had a net margin of 88.65% and a return on equity of 14.97%.

Strategic Equity Capital Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Strategic Equity Capital stock traded down GBX 11.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 394. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,624. Strategic Equity Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 262 and a 1-year high of GBX 415. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.91 million, a P/E ratio of -68.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 381.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 378.46.

Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile

Strategic Equity Capital is a specialist alternative equity Trust.

Actively managed, it maintains a highly-concentrated portfolio of 15-25 high-quality, dynamic UK smaller companies, each operating in a niche market offering structural growth opportunities.

SEC aims to achieve investment growth over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth. The team looks to find companies with the potential to double shareholder value every five years.

SEC listed on the London Stock Exchange on 19 July 2005, having raised funds from a range of investors including institutions, pension funds and private banks.

